HC concerned over lack of info on availability of beds

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday took serious note of non-availability of beds and the incidents of hospitals refusing to admit Covid-19 patients. The High Court directed the government to submit a report on the mechanism, if any, to notify the citizens of the nearest hospital with beds and ICU.

Hearing a batch of petitions on issues pertaining to Covid, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar asked the state whether any Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed for the burial of persons who die of Covid.

During the hearing, a counsel mentioned a newspaper report about the plight of a citizen who was turned away by 18 hospitals. The patient died at the doorsteps of a government hospital in the city. The bench observed that the incident indicates the ‘sorry state of affairs’.

“It seems there is no intimation by the civic authorities on the availability of beds in the city. It is necessary for the state to look into this report for necessary enquiry. The issues arising in these petitions are of urgent nature considering the cases of Covid, particularly in Bengaluru urban district,” the bench observed.

It asked the government to submit a report on several issues such as - the manner in which availability of beds is notified for the benefit of the public; whether there is a centralised mechanism in the city so that a person with Covid-19 gets admitted to a hospital or Covid centre, ICU. The bench also directed the state to file a report detailing the availability of doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff and availability of food and medicine.

“What manner one can secure the services of an ambulance at the earliest. Has the state imposed any embargo on rates of treatment for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals? Is there a protocol or SOP available for giving decent burial or cremation of persons who died with Covid-19 and is there any scientific opinion available on the question whether a person who touched the dead body of a Covid-19 patient gets the virus,” the bench asked. Earlier, hearing another batch of petitions on issues surrounding Covid-19, the bench directed the BBMP to immediately supply food to 900 families living in containment zones. The counsel for the petitioner had raised the issue stating that he had received calls from people living in containment zones.

“Applicant states that a serious situation has arisen in containment zones. We direct the BBMP to look into the grievances of 900 families. BBMP will ensure that it performs its obligation of providing food to the needy families in containment zones,” the court said.