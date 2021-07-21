HC declines interim relief to MBBS grads on rural service

The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant interim relief to a batch of medical students who have challenged the compulsory rural service rule. The bench said the students are bound to undergo the service since they have voluntarily executed the bond.

The petition was filed by Dr Prarthana N and others, challenging the June 8, 2021 notification issued by the government. The notification called upon the undergraduates, who have secured government seats and completed their MBBS examination during the academic year 2020-2021, to register for rural posting.

Declining the interim relief sought by the petitioners, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said that it was reasonable on the part of the government calling upon the students to undergo one-year rural service.

“The legal relationship between the petitioners and the state is that the latter will provide education in medicine by way of subsidised fees on the condition that qualified doctors would serve the rural areas of the state for a specific period of time. This has to be taken as a composite bargain between the state and the students,” the court said.

The bench observed that the present batch of fresh graduates is a ray of hope for the public at large in the Covid-19 situation, especially at a time when experts are anticipating a third wave.

"Therefore, it is high time that the medical professionals understand the concept of duty in their response to Covid-19. The doctors have a duty to treat and the state is looking upon the doctors and is expecting them to come forward and counter this pandemic," the judge said.

The rural service for fresh graduates was to commence on June 30. The petitioners contended that the notification is discriminatory and arbitrary as it excludes other undergraduates of the same batch under the management quota.

They claimed that they need to appear for the NEET examination in order to pursue higher education in medical sciences and rural service affects their preparations.