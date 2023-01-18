HC gives BMRCL 120 days to complete afforestation work

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was hearing a PIL filed by Dattatraya T Devare, an environmentalist

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 03:46 ist
The Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the BMRCL to expedite works related to compensatory afforestation and translocation of trees within 120 days.

The court had granted permission to BMRCL to fell or translocate trees as recommended by the tree expert committee. The metro rail agency was also directed to implement compensatory afforestation. The counsel for the BMRCL submitted that it requires 260 days to complete the work.

The bench observed that the BMRCL had already taken sufficient time to complete the work. As regards the translocation of trees on Gottigere Nagavara metro line, the court was informed that it will take another three months to complete the task as per the guidelines issued by the experts.

Karnataka High Court
BMRCL
Bengaluru

