HC grants two weeks to Prajwal to file objections

The Karnataka High Court on Monday granted two weeks' time to Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to file objections in connection with the allegation of filing a wrong affidavit to Election Commission during held Lok Sabha election.

A single bench of Justice John Michael D’Cunha gave him the time while hearing a petition filed by former minister A Manju and advocate G Devarajegowda contending that he had filed the wrong affidavit about his assets to the Election Commission.

During the hearing, the MP's advocate Keshav Reddy sought four weeks' time to file the objections. However, the court granted only two weeks' time and adjourned the further hearing of the case to October 18.