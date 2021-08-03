HC notice to BSY on plea over dismissal of pvt complaint

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, his son B Y Vijayendra and others in connection with a petition filed by social activist T J Abraham.

The petitioner has challenged the order of the trial court dismissing his private complaint against Yediyurappa and others.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav has also ordered notice to Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi and businessman Chandrakanth Ramalingam among others.

The petitioner has challenged the July 8, 2021, order of the special court dealing with criminal cases against elected representatives rejecting his private complaint. Abraham has also sought for directions to register an FIR on his complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

The special court had rejected the complaint on the ground that the governor had rejected sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the petition before the High Court, it has been contended that since Yediyurappa has demitted office, prior sanction from the governor is not at all necessary.

In his complaint, Abraham had alleged payment of a bribe in connection with a housing project of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and alleged the collection of bribe amount by the family members of the then chief minister Yediyurappa.