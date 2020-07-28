HC notice to govt on 25% domicile reservation in NLSIU

The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the state government in a writ petition challenging 25% domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University (NLSIU). Justice Krishna S Dixit also issued notices to the Ministry of Human Resources Development, The Bar Council of India and the

NLSIU.

The petitioner is Balachandar Krishnan (17-year-old) who had applied to appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The petitioner has challenged the provisions in the National Law School of India (Amendment) Act 2020. The Act was published in the official gazette on April 27, 2020.

The Act provides 25% horizontal institutional preference for students from any recognised institution in Karnataka. The petitioner contended that the Act was arbitrary and ultra vires the constitution of India.

“The Act fails to satisfy the twin test of reasonable classification within the contours of Article 14 of the constitution,’’ the petition stated.

The petitioner contended that the National law School was neither a government educational institution nor was it receiving any aid from the government, and thus cannot be subject to reservation.

The petitioner stated that as per the orders of the Supreme Court’s constitution bench, the state cannot reserve any seats in unaided educational institutions.