HC notice to govt over religious symbols on gomala land

The Karnataka High Court ordered notice to the state government on a PIL seeking removal of religious symbols on a hillock measuring around 42 acres of gomala land in Kalinayakanahalli in Gauribidanur taluk at Chikkaballapur district.

The petition filed by D A Swagath and K A Lokesh, residents of Gauribidanur town, claimed that some persons with vested interests were planning to grab the government land in the guise of constructing a church on the hillock. As per the RTC, the land at survey number 106 in Kalinayakanahalli village measuring 42.08 acres is classified as Gokaadu (forest of cows).

The petitioners contended that around one year ago some persons erected 4-5 crosses on the hillock which is visible from the Bengaluru-Hindupur state highway and railway track. The petitioners claim to have reliable information that some persons are planning to take up religious activities and subsequently approach the government for grant of land.

According to the petitioners, the issue was likely to take communal colour with some groups attempting to create disharmony among different religious groups in the area. The inaction of the authorities will lead to spurt in illegal activities on the hillock and further create communal tension, they contended. The counsel appearing for the petitioners also cited a 2009 Supreme Court order prohibiting illegal religious structures on public land.

The bench directed the state government to file a statement of objections on or before September 18. The court asked the government to take a clear stand as to whether the structures are illegal and also action taken on the representation filed by the petitioners.