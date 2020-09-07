HC notice to Karnataka, Centre over plea by D K Shivakumar's co-brother

The High Court has issued notice to the Central and state governments and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an appeal filed by Shashi Kumar Shivanna, Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s co-brother.

The writ appeal challenges the single-judge bench order upholding the consent accorded by the state government for a CBI probe against Shashi Kumar.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered notice to the respondents. The state government had given its consent for a CBI probe against Shivakumar and others, including Shashi Kumar, for violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

Shashi Kumar, an officer grade employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), had contended that the state government could not have accorded consent to the CBI probe against him since he was a central government employee.

He had claimed before the single judge bench that instead of using the word 'consent,' the government had used the word 'sanction' while ordering a CBI probe under Section 6 of the Delhi Police Establishment Act (DSPE Act). The single judge bench had dismissed his petition, terming the state government's consent as an administrative order.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said that Shashi Kumar was involved in property transactions on behalf of Shivakumar. Since the ED felt that the provisions of the PC Act had been violated, it shared the findings of the investigation with the CBI on September 2, 2019.

As many of the persons employed with the state government were involved in the alleged offence, ED sent a report to the state government for appropriate action. The state government obtained legal opinion from the Advocate General and passed the order on September 25, 2019 for a CBI probe against Shivakumar and officials of the state government.