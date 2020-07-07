HC notice to state, Centre on Covid insurance to senior citizens

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of notice to the state and central governments on a PIL raising issues in respect to health insurance scheme coverage to senior citizens.

The PIL contended that the insurance companies discriminate against senior citizens in various health insurance schemes, including the newly introduced coverage for Covid-19.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy also issued notice to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that recent claims made by policy holders suffering from Covid-19 were not entertained on the ground that the disease was not there when the policy was issued.

While almost all diseases are covered under Central Government Health Scheme, it is limited to certain diseases in policies offered by both public and private insurance sectors.