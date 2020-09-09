HC seeks details on treatment for Covid-19 patients

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the member secretary of the state-level committee appointed by the government to monitor hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, to file an affidavit on the work done.

The state-level expert committee was appointed on the directions of the Supreme Court to monitor the facilities at hospitals.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar asked the state-level committee to file the affidavit through the government advocate. After the state government set up the committee, it was reconstituted as per the directions of the high court.

The committee is entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the availability of transportation by ambulances, hygiene, quality of food served in the hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCC).

The bench observed that with the number of positive cases increasing, the committee will have to place on record its findings.

“Now the question is whether the state-level committee has done its duty. We therefore direct the member secretary of the state-level committee to file written submission to the court about the action taken by the committee so far with special reference to monitoring of availability of adequate equipment and hygiene quality food etc. The steps taken by the state-level committee shall be placed on record by the member secretary within a period of one week from today through the government advocate,’’ the bench said.