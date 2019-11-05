HC seeks report on Bhoomi and Kaveri softwares

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday sought status report on installation of ‘Bhoomi’ and ‘Kaveri’ software applications in all the sub-registrar offices to curb the registration of government land in private persons’ name.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by K Susairaj, a resident of KR Puram.

During the hearing, government advocate P B Achchappa submitted that the applications installed in the sub-registrar offices were functioning successfully to curb illegal registration of the government land in the private persons name.

However, petitioner’s advocate Ravi contended that government lands were continue to be fraudulently registered in private persons’ name as softwares Bhoomi and Kaveri have not been enabled with computer-locking model.