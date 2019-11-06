HC slams govt on school dropout children

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the State government's commitment to bring school dropout children back to schools.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar was hearing suo-moto PIL on school dropout children.

Oka suspected that the government might be intentionally delaying an action plan to bring dropouts back to the schools. Documents submitted indicated high rate of dropouts in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Kodagu districts.

He observed that education coordinators' duty was to bring back dropouts to the schools. Many posts of education coordinators were vacant.

"Education coordinators should be recruited immediately for Kalaburagi district on priority," he said.

Amicus Curiae in the case, senior advocate Phaneendra, submitted that he would hold a meeting with the government on Thursday regarding recruitment of vacant posts.

Considering the submission, Oka said that the court would hear the matter on November 13 based the outcome of the discussion with the government.