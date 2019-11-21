HC stays CBI inquiry in Yogish Gouder murder case

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order staying the CBI investigation into the murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogish Gouder on Thursday.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice G Narendra passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by the accused, Basavaraj Muttagi, and others.

Advocate for the petitioner, Shashikiran Shetty, argued that an FIR was registered and even a charge sheet was filed before the trial court by the state police.

He said the CBI has filed a second FIR in the case which was invalid according to the law. The CBI should have taken permission from the magistrate to file FIR under Section 173(8) of Criminal Procedure Code, he argued.

He further noted that the Karnataka High Court had previously dismissed a petition filed by the mother and the brother of deceased, seeking a CBI investigation in the case.

Dharwad ZP member Yogish Gouder of BJP was hacked to death on

June 15, 2016, in Dharwad. The police had arrested seven persons, including Basavaraj Muttagi, and filed a charge sheet before the trial court.

However, mother and brother of Yogish alleged that an influential politician was involved in the case and sought a CBI inquiry in the case and the same was dismissed in the High Court.

After the BJP came to the power in the state, the government had issued a notification on September 6, 2019, handing over the case to the CBI. The same was challenged in the court.