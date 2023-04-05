HC stays conviction order against Nehru Olekar

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 05:33 ist
The high court on Wednesday passed an interim order staying the order of conviction against Nehru Olekar, BJP MLA from the Haveri constituency in a corruption case.

Justice K Natarajan passed the interim order while allowing the interlocutory application filed by Olekar. 

The special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs had ordered Olekar to undergo two years of simple imprisonment and to pay Rs 2,000 as a fine. The court had also convicted Olekar’s two sons Devaraj, Manjunath and other public servants in the case.

The special court had held that Olekar had abused his position as a public servant and dishonestly and fraudulently obtained pecuniary advantage for his children. The court also found that the other convicts, public servants, too had abused their position as public servants and issued false work done certificates in favour of Devaraj and Manjunath at the request of Olekar.

