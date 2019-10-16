HC stays defamation suit on Karandlaje

In a reprieve to BJP Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Shobha Karandlaje, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered stay on the hearing of the defamation suit filed by the Popular Front of India (PFI)

Hearing the writ petition filed by Karandlaje seeking quashing of the case, the Justice P B Bhajantri ordered the issue of notice to PFI, besides granting interim stay over the hearing of the matter by the special court for the trial of elected representatives.

Karandlaje, at a press conference, had demanded the state government to inquire whether Mansoor Khan, the prime accused in the multi-crore IMA (I Monetary Advisory) scam, had used the depositors’ money to fund the activities of PFI.

Challenging her statement, the PFI had filed a defamation suit against the MP