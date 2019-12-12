HC stays trial against Nithyananda in Ramanagar court

The High court, on Thursday, stayed the entire proceedings of trial connected with the criminal cases against Nithyananda Swami of Bidadi ashram in the 3rd addl sessions court of Ramanagar.

The court adjourned the hearing to Dec 18.

A single-judge bench of Justice G Narendar was hearing a criminal petition filed by Lenin Kuruppan, former aide of Nithyananda Swami, seeking transfer of trial against Nithyananda from Ramanagar court to Bengaluru on Monday.

During the hearing, advocate for the petitioner Ashwin Vaish submitted that the court had issued warrant against the suspect, but he had left the country.

Advocate for the government, senior counsel V S Hegde, submitted that the prosecution was seeking the court’s permission to produce entire records of the proceedings of the trial court in the case, since the petitioner had made allegations against the trial court judge.

The petitioner contended that the hearing in the trial court was getting delayed and it shall be transferred to Bengaluru.