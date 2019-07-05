HC takes KPSC to task, imposes cost

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed an interlocutory application by Karnataka Public Service Commission which sought clarity on some aspects of the court’s 2016 order on irregularities in recruitment in the years 1998, 1999 and 2004.

A division bench comprising Justices Ravi Malimath and B Veerappa was hearing a petition by Khalil Mohmed and 25 others seeking direction for implementing its order passed on June 21, 2016.

The bench pulled up the KPSC for its interlocutory application. “Don’t mislead the court. You have submitted the application as an excuse. A special bench has been constituted for this case. You are adopting delay tactics by submitting these applications,” it said.

The bench imposed cost on the KPSC though it did not specify any amount.

The KPSC’s application had said that adding 91 persons based on the marks obtained in the third round of the evaluation would lead to change in the entire list, transfer many and disqualification some candidates. The commission had sought directions to resolve the issues arising out of adding 91 candidates to the list.