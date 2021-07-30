HC takes up suo motu PIL over monkey deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 01:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu PIL over the "massacre of monkeys" in Hassan district. Taking cognisance of media reports, including the one published in DH, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka termed the incident as disturbing.

"It was reported that a large number of monkeys were found dead on the roadside in Belur taluk of Hassan district. Along with the dead monkeys, 15, which were alive, were put in a bag. It is necessary for the writ court to take cognisance of this issue in the light of the law laid down by the apex court. The said decision recognises a limited right to life conferred on the animals," the bench said.

The carcasses of 38 monkeys were found in a bag on Wednesday night. Officials suspect poisoning to be the cause of death.

The court directed the registrar general of the high court to implead principal secretary of forest department, deputy conservator of forests of Hassan district, deputy commissioner of Hassan district, superintendent of police of Hassan district and the Animal Welfare Board as party respondents in the PIL.

The court said that apart from the right to life to animals, the incident may be a case of gross violation of the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. "We therefore direct the registrar general to file a writ petition seeking action against all those who are responsible for the massacre of monkeys. It is also necessary to lay down guidelines to ensure that such inhuman and shocking incidents are hereafter prevented," the bench said.

The court asked the additional government advocate to communicate to the deputy commissioner to submit a report on the incident and the action taken so far. The report has to be placed by the government advocate on August 4.

Karnataka High Court
Monkeys
Hassan district
Karnataka

