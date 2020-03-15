HC to take up only urgent matters

The High Court of Karnataka on Sunday issued a directive keeping in mind the safety of all the litigants, lawyers, visitors to the court premises and court staff in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Further, assisting the state government in its effort to contain the spread of the virus, the High Court of Karnataka in its principal seat at Bengaluru and the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi will take up only urgent matters.

“Only those matters on the cause lists which are stated to be urgent by the members of the Bar or parties-in-person will be taken up at the discretion of the court,” the directive said.

The directive also stated that all visitors to the High Court except the members of the Bar will be subjected to thermal screening by the officials of the Health Department.