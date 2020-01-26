HD Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance: BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, on Sunday, hit out at former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, saying that the latter "had lost his mental balance after losing power".

Speaking to reporters after the Republic Day celebrations at the BJP office here, he took a dig at Kumaraswamy for targeting BJP and RSS over the police firing incident in Mangaluru that claimed two lives in December last year.

"Earlier, he tried to demoralise the Mangaluru police by accusing them of being responsible for the Mangaluru violence. Now, he is trying to gain cheap publicity by claiming that there is threat to his life," Kateel said.

Kumaraswamy has lashed out at the BJP government over recent incidents in Mangaluru, such as the police firing incident and the bomb threat at the Mangalore International Airport.

Kateel accused Kumaraswamy of stooping low for publicity and advised him to file a complaint with the authorities, if he feared for his life. "The state government will take all steps required (to nab the culprits)," he added.

Attacking the Congress over its criticism of the state government, he said that the party was surviving without a president for the past three months. "The party is in such a state that it cannot even elect a president," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the state government to ensure adequate security to Kumaraswamy and demanded that a thorough probe be conducted to nab those behind the threat.