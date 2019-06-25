HDK assures to hike STs’ quota to 7.5%

Faced with protest from Valmiki community, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday assured to take an appropriate measures to increase the quantum of reservation for the ST community to 7.5 % from 3% in two months.

The demand for increasing the reservation will be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting. The government will set up either a commission or an expert committee to look into the demand. A report in this regard will be obtained in two months and steps will be taken to fulfil the demand, Kumaraswamy assured the protesters.

Hundreds of community members led by Prasannananda Swami staged a protest at Freedom Park, throwing traffic on many main thoroughfares in the central business district out of gear. The seer threatened to bring down the coalition government by making the ST MLAs resign if the demand is not fulfilled.

Interestingly, all prominent leaders of the ST community across all political parties, including Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Medical Education Minister Tukaram (both Congress), B Sriramulu (BJP) and many other MLAs extended their support to the protest. Cine actor Sudeep also supported the protest. Sriramulu said he was even ready to resign as MLA to protect the interests of the community.

“Almost all the community leaders are here. And they are ready to resign and bring down the government. The government should immediately act. Or it should face the consequences. We are united. Not only Kumaraswamy, even his father should listen to us now,” the Swami warned.

Sensing the intensity of the protest, Kumaraswamy immediately held a meeting with senior members of his Cabinet and assured to take measures in a time-bound manner. Later, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge rushed to the protest venue and conveyed the chief minister’s assurance to the protesters.