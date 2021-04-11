HDK demands rollback of fertiliser price hike

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy attacked the BJP-led central government for hiking fertiliser prices, and demanded its rollback to help farmers, here Sunday.

"Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals D V Sadananda Gowda should speak to PM Modi to continue fertiliser subsidies worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which was slashed by 50% in the previous budget," he said.

The problem cannot be addressed by holding meetings with representatives of chemical companies, the former CM said, advising the Centre against hurting the interest of farmers. "Mere words cannot improve the lives of farmers. How long will you build a castle of lies eyeing the farmers vote?" he said, demanding the Centre to rollback the hike in fertiliser prices.

Kumaraswamy said that BJP government was stabbing farmers in the back, despite making tall claims of their welfare. Now, they have increased fertiliser prices by 60%, he added.