HDK predicts major political upheaval after Dec 9

The state will witness a major political upheaval after December 9, and Gokak JD(S) candidate Ashok Pujari will become a minister, said JDSLP leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the campaign for the party candidate for Gokak bypoll at Hirenandi on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said, "In all the 15 bypoll-bound Assembly constituencies, voters will be kingmakers, not me or JD(S), he said.

The by-elections are not being fought on honeytrap issue. I am seeking votes based on the development works and pro-people schemes implemented by me, he said and dared the BJP to come out with names if the JD(S) legislators are involved in the honeytrap case.

At Hirenandi alone, farm loans to the tune of Rs 1.80 crore have been waived. JD(S) candidate does not own any sugar factory and he does not owe payments to the sugarcane growers, Kumaraswamy said targeting the BJP nominee Ramesh Jarkiholi.