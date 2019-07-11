HDK rules out quitting as CM

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has ruled out tendering his resignation even as 16 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have quit and two Independents have withdrawn support.

“Why should I resign? What is the necessity for me to resign?” he said, talking to reporters at the Kumara Krupa guesthouse here where he held talks with leaders of the Congress, his coalition partner.

He pointed out that there was a similar crisis when BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa was chief minister in 2009.

“Then, 18 MLAs, including 8 ministers, opposed him. Ultimately, what happened?” he said rhetorically, meaning even Yeddyurappa had not resigned.

BJP has demanded the resignation of Kumaraswamy saying that his government had “lost majority.” The state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa had petitioned Governor in this regard, seeking latter’s intervention.