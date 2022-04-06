Bengaluru murder: HDK slams Araga Jnanendra's comments

HDK slams Araga Jnanendra for comments on Bengaluru stabbing case

Kumaraswamy demanded a thorough investigation of the case and sought legal action against the accused

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 17:06 ist
Kumaraswamy file photo. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for his remarks about a youth who was brutally stabbed to death by a few persons for not speaking Urdu. 

In a press conference, here, Kumaraswamy said, the Home Minister has issued provocative statements, calling them irresponsible. The Minister disturbed communal harmony, he alleged.

Also Read | Bengaluru murder: Jnanendra blames Urdu, makes u-turn later

Kumaraswamy demanded a thorough investigation of the case and sought legal action against the accused.

Kumaraswamy also charged the BJP government and Hindu organisations for attacks on the Muslim community.

Blaming Hindu outfits for this, HDK also claimed that after hijab, halal and other issues, Hindu outfits will now demand Muslims to not be involved in fruit and tamarind business, thereby impacting the farmers

