HDK slams Araga Jnanendra for comments on Bengaluru stabbing case

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for his remarks about a youth who was brutally stabbed to death by a few persons for not speaking Urdu.
In a press conference, here, Kumaraswamy said, the Home Minister has issued provocative statements, calling them irresponsible. The Minister disturbed communal harmony, he alleged.
Also Read | Bengaluru murder: Jnanendra blames Urdu, makes u-turn later
Kumaraswamy demanded a thorough investigation of the case and sought legal action against the accused.
Kumaraswamy also charged the BJP government and Hindu organisations for attacks on the Muslim community.
Blaming Hindu outfits for this, HDK also claimed that after hijab, halal and other issues, Hindu outfits will now demand Muslims to not be involved in fruit and tamarind business, thereby impacting the farmers
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?
The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
Is Picasso being cancelled?
Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen
Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles
Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break
For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park
Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls
Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor