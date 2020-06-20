HDMP health officer arrested for sexually harassing woman

Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) health officer P N Biradar is arrested by the Sub-urban police in Hubballi, on charges of torturing and trying to sexually harass a woman who is a pharmaceutical distributor.

A 35-year-old woman of Ashok Nagar alleged that Dr. Biradar used to be in contact with her over the phone, as the settlement of bills for pharmaceutical items supplied to Chitaguppi Hospital was not sorted.

"On Friday evening, he called me to come to a hotel, to get the bills settled. I went to his home, near where he sexually harassed me by touching my body, gave life threat, and he had harassed me earlier also," the woman said.

After a verbal clash, relatives and friends of the woman also reportedly manhandled him. The Police arrested Dr. Biradar and is producing him before the court, following due procedures.

Protest

Meanwhile, Chitaguppi Hospital staff, pourakarmikas, SC/ST organisations members and HDMP employees staged a protest, saying that it was a trap against Dr. Biradar, and allegations were baseless.

Submitting a memorandum to HDMP, police, and taluk administration authorities to take action against those manhandled Dr. Biradar, they sought impartial inquiry and justice to him.