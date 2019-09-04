He spent 18 hours in RML hospital for health reasons

Congress leader D K Shivakumar spent more than 18 hours in Ram Monohar Lohia Hospital here due to health reasons.

Soon after he was brought to hospital around 9.30 pm on Tuesday for routine medical check up, the doctors found variations in his blood pressure and blood sugar level. He also complained of chest pain and stomach ache, the doctors advised him to rest till 3 am after detailed medical check up. Then doctors shifted him to VIP ward of the hospital where a team of doctors monitored him constantly.

The ED officials had planned to take him to their office for interrogation. But they had had to allowed Shivakumar to stay in hoispital in the night due to his health conditions, sources in the ED said.

Even on Wednesday every morning high drama was witnessed in front of hospital with some of his followers shouting slogans against the Central government. When one of his follower tore his shirt and started crying, blocking road, police threw him outside the hospital premises

As a precautionary measure, Central Reserve Police Force personnel were deployed near the hospital.

Even though the hospital authorities allowed the some of Karnataka politicians including Ramalinga Reddy to meet him on Tuesday night, the ED officials did not allow any one including his brother D K Suresh to meet him on Wednesday.

Even senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal, former MPs Chandrappa, V S Ugrappa, Dhruvanarayan, L R Shivarame Gowda had to wait outside the hospital for the whole day.

In the evening, around 100 Youth Congress workers staged a dharna in front of ED office at Khan Market and burnt the effigy of BJP president Amit Shah. When they tried to barge into the ED office, the police arrested them.