Head constable from Ballari dist succumbs to Covid-19

A head constable from Harapanahalli taluk succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital here on Friday.

Ravi (45) attached to Arsikere police station in Harapanahalli taluk, Ballari district, was posted on Covid-19 duty at Jindal bypass road in Ballari on June 18.

He stayed in quarters with four other colleagues. He tested positive for Covid-19 after he was relieved of duty on June 24.

Later, he was shifted to Covid hospital for treatment. He was also treated in Sanjeevini hospital in Ballari. Following the advice by the doctors, he was discharged on July 10 and sent to home quarantine at his native Goverahalli in Ballari district.

On July 23, he was rushed to a private hospital in Davangere after he complained of respiratory problems. He is survived by wife and two sons.