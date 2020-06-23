Head constable of Karnataka State reserve Police, who tested Covid-19 positive, ends life

A 50-year-old head constable attached with the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) allegedly ended his life after he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night.

The deceased constable allegedly hung himself on the grills, using his lungi, inside the KSRP mini-bus, dedicated to carrying infected policemen, while being taken to the CV Raman Hospital in Indiranagar at around 10.30 pm.

The policemen taking him to the hospital learned about the incident only after the vehicle reached the premises of CV Raman Hospital.

The police suspect that the deceased has taken the extreme step mainly because he tested positive for the virus.

A senior officer of KSRP said the constable was very scared and panicked soon after his result came positive when he was told about it around 8.30 pm. The commandant and assistant commandant of KSRP counselled him and sent him to the hospital.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (KSRP) said the constable was alone in the vehicle. He spoke to the driver for a few minutes and later took the extreme step. Other staff were following the mini-bus, on a two-wheeler and in a jeep.

The constable was under quarantine and was part of the security force in lockdown-hit areas.

Alok Kumar said there were several policemen infected by the virus and due to treatment and mental strength, they were recovering. In Shivamogga, Hassan and Bengaluru, several infected policemen have recovered. It is very important for everyone to take preventive measures to avoid the infection, he said. "In case of infection, they should be mentally strong and be positive that they will be cured. Taking such extreme steps is not the solution," he added.