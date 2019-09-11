Health minister plans hospital stay programme

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Sep 11 2019, 22:22pm ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2019, 22:32pm ist
Health Minister B Sreeramulu listens to patients' woes outside the Chitradurga District Hospital, in Chitradurga on Wednesday. DH Photo.

Health Minister B Sreeramulu on Wednesday said that he would pay surprise visits and stay at government hospitals to improve the system there.

During a surprise visit to the district hospital here, he said, "I will also stay at primary, community health centres. This will be a prelude to some new changes."

Sreeramulu, who was ready to go after visiting the maternal, children's wards, ICU and lab facilities, was stopped by patients and they urged him to listen to their grievances. He sat down near his car and spoke to the patients. All doctors, including the district health officer, sat next to him.

The minister assured them that the government is considering a proposal to bear all the complete medical expenses of the patients who hold BPL cards even if they receive treatment at private hospitals.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Health Minister B Sreeramulu
hospital stay
Comments (+)
 