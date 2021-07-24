Health officials on high alert in flood-hit regions

Health officials on high alert in flood-hit regions

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 24 2021, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 04:42 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Health Minister K Sudhakar has instructed health officials to take precautions to prevent outbreak of diseases in flood-hit regions of the state.

The minister held meetings with senior health officials at Arogya Soudha here on Friday and reviewed the preparedness of the health department in fighting floods. Officials were instructed to spray disinfectants in the flood-affected districts. They have also been told to educate people about potential outbreak of diseases.

Also read: Over 100 dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

Vulnerable segments such as senior citizens, pregnant women and children must be given special attention during these floods, Sudhakar said.

“The second wave of Covid is not over yet. Ensure that free masks and sanitisers are distributed to people in flood relief centres,” he added. The spread of communicable diseases such as chikungunya and dengue is low this year but the department needs to be on guard for any spike in cases in the coming days.

Also read: Unprecedented rain triggers flash floods in Uttara Kannada

Officials have been told to make use of mobile health units in case there are no primary health centres or government hospitals close to flood relief centres. In the worst-affected districts, the department must appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the district administration, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Heavy Rains
Karnataka
Health Care
floods

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 