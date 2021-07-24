Health officials on high alert in flood-hit regions

Health Minister K Sudhakar has instructed health officials to take precautions to prevent outbreak of diseases in flood-hit regions of the state.

The minister held meetings with senior health officials at Arogya Soudha here on Friday and reviewed the preparedness of the health department in fighting floods. Officials were instructed to spray disinfectants in the flood-affected districts. They have also been told to educate people about potential outbreak of diseases.

Vulnerable segments such as senior citizens, pregnant women and children must be given special attention during these floods, Sudhakar said.

“The second wave of Covid is not over yet. Ensure that free masks and sanitisers are distributed to people in flood relief centres,” he added. The spread of communicable diseases such as chikungunya and dengue is low this year but the department needs to be on guard for any spike in cases in the coming days.

Officials have been told to make use of mobile health units in case there are no primary health centres or government hospitals close to flood relief centres. In the worst-affected districts, the department must appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the district administration, he said.