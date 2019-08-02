Heavy inflows from Maha continue in Belagavi, Raichur

Copious showers in the catchments of Krishna and its tributaries in Maharashtra, coupled with heavy discharge of water from the dams in the neighbouring state, has increased inflows into rivers, triggering flood scare in the downstream districts.

Mild earthquake near Koyna dam in Satara district of Maharashtra may turn the situation worse in Chikkodi, Nippani, Athani, Raibag and Kagwad taluks of Belagavi district.

A whopping 1,96,007 cusec was discharged into Krishna from Kallol barrage. Inflows into the swollen Krishna from Rajapur Barrage stood at 1,63,975 cusec while Doodhganga added further 32,032 cusec to the river.

Overflowing Krishna and its tributaries have marooned several villages in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks. As many as 14 road bridges and barrages, including the busy Kuduchi bridge in Raibag, in twin taluks, are still underwater.

The respective taluk administrations have made necessary arrangements to evacuate the people and cattle on the banks of swollen rivers and supply provision and cattle through boats in the affected villages.

Heavy discharge from the reservoirs in Maharashtra is expected to compound flooding problem in Bagalkot and Raichur districts.

A flood alert has been sounded in Lingasugur and Devdurga taluks in Raichur district following the heavy discharge of water from Basava Sagar (Narayanpur) reservoir. Several bridges across Krishna in the region are submerged completely.

Krishna river is flowing above danger mark under Huvinahedagi bridge in Devadurga taluk. The bridge located on Raichur-Kalaburagi route was made off-limits for heavy vehicles from Thursday (till further notice). Vehicles going to Kalaburagi from Raichur and vice versa have to take a 70-km-long detour via Tinthini bridge.

Police and revenue personnel have been deployed near bridges and the villages on the banks of Krishna river.

Upendra Teerth Karachith Pranadevara Temple on the banks of Krishna near Kaadlur, Raichu taluk, is underwater.

Tamadaddi village near Terdal in Bagalkot district was marooned in overflowing Krishna. The operators of coracles and boats, the only mode of transportation for the villagers to reach Athani, have stalled their operations, leaving the villagers to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, many parts of north interior Karnataka, including Belagavi and Ballari, on Thursday experienced light to moderate showers. Parts of Shivamogga district also witnessed mild showers through the day.