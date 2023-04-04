Heavy rain: 2 houses collapse in Chamarajanagar dist

Heavy rainfall lashed Yelandur and Kollegal taluks in the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
A house collapsed at Komaranapura in Yelandur taluk. In Mandigunda Layout of Kollegal town, a wall of a house collapsed and fell on two bikes, that were parked nearby, damaging them. Incidentally, the residents of the house escaped unhurt.
The district registered an average rainfall of 1.18 cm in the past 24 hours (ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday). However, Kollegal taluk recorded 3.68 cm of rainfall. The downpour which began at around 11 pm on Monday night continued till 3 am on Tuesday.
