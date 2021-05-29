Heavy rain lash Mangaluru

Heavy rain has been lashing Mangaluru and surrounding areas for the last few hours.

The stormwater drains at many parts of Mangaluru were flooded with rainwater. Water-logging has been reported on roads at K S Rao Road, Bejai, Kottara Chowki, and other areas in the city.

People found it difficult to purchase essential commodities amid the heavy downpour. Many were seen buying vegetables holding umbrellas.

The IMD had predicted pre-monsoon showers in the district.

Dakshina Kannada district has been receiving pre-monsoon showers for the last few days. With this, the region is drenched in rain even before the entry of monsoon to coastal areas. The pre-monsoon showers during April and May have helped the district to overcome the water crisis this year.

The pre-monsoon showers will also help the farmers to commence farming activities ahead of paddy cultivation.