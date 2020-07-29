Heavy rain lashes Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

After a lull for a week, heavy rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada since Wednesday morning.

Water-logged KS Rao Road, Ambedkar Circle, Bejai, Pumpwell and other areas in Mangaluru inconvenienced motorists and pedestrians. The IMD had issued yellow alert in coastal districts of DK, Uttara Kannada and Udupi till August 2 and warned that heavy rain of 115.5 mm is likely to lash the region.

The farmers were worried over scanty rainfall in the last few days and were worried over paddy crops. The rain has brought much relief to the farmers.