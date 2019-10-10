Heavy rain lashes parts of NK

Heavy rain lashed several parts of North Karnataka, including Hubballi city, Bagalkot, Holalkere, Hiriyur, Shakthinagar (Raichur) and Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

In Hubballi city, roads were waterlogged following the rain. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders rushed for cover and customers at the market areas faced inconvenience. The rain pounded the city for one hour from 4 pm.

The rain continued lash Bagalkot district. Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyanagar. By 6.30 pm, Seemikeri in Bagalkot taluk had received 27 mm rain. Several villagers in Jamkhandi, Bilgi and Badami taluk also received heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Holalkere and Hiriyur taluks in Chitradurga bore the brunt of rain too. The two taluks received the rain for more than half an hour. Bharamsagar in Chitradurga taluk received for more than one hour.

The continuous rain has damaged several houses and shops in Hanumasagar in Koppal district.

Heavy rain lashed Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear. Shivamogga city, Bhadravathi and Sorab received moderate rain.

Four deaths

Four people were killed when lightning struck them at different places in Raichur and Kalaburagi districts.

A girl died when lightning struck her at Devasugur village near Shakthinagar in Raichur district. The incident occurred when Suneetha Mallikarjun Kumbar (18), a resident of Janata Colony, had gone to graze the cattle in a field, village accountant Suresh said.

Meanwhile in two separate incidents, three persons, including two boys and a girl. were struck dead by lightning in Kalaburagi district. About 25 sheep were also killed at Pattu Nayaka Tanda in a similar incident. A girl sustained injuries in the lightning strike.

The deceased have been identified as Gurappa Myndaragi (16), an SSLC student at Shivalingeshwara High School in Madanahippara village of Aland taluk, Umadevi Bassappa Hadagal (17) in Dandagunda village in Chittapur taluk and Ramesh Naribol(14), a resident of Kadabur near Wadi.

Lightning struck Umadevi while harvesting sesame in the field on the outskirts of the village.