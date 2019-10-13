Heavy rains claim two lives in Gadag, Vijayapura

Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Belagavi, Gadag and Ballari districts on Sunday.

A portion of Salu Mantapa, including 18 pillars, on Rathabeedi in UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi, came crashing down on Sunday.

“Torrential rains in the last two weeks had weakened the structure. Eighteen pillars have collapsed. The department has taken up restoration of the Salu Mantapa,” Archaeological Survey of India’s superintendent P Kalimuttu told reporters after inspection.

At Yatnalli in Lakshmeshwar taluk in Gadag district, Shobha Ramanagouda Rayanagoudar (45) was killed after roof of her house came crashing down. Another woman, Lakshmavva, sustained injuries in the incident.

The house was weak due to heavy rains in the last few days. The duo was taken to a hospital soon after the incident. However, Shobha succumbed to her injuries.

At Bammanahalli in Sindagi taluk in Vijayapura district, Dundappa Mandewali (65), was killed in the lightning strike. The incident occurred when he was in his field for a work.

Several parts of Belagavi district received heavy rains on Saturday night and Sunday.

It rained heavily at Bailhongal, Saundatti, Khanapur and Belagavi taluk. A portion of the bridge connecting Chikkoppa and Karimani was washed away.