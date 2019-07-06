Heavy rains continue to pound coastal, Malnad districts

Rains continued to pound Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts in the state on Saturday.

Normal life was thrown out of gear following heavy downpour that continued to lash Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district. The rains that began on Friday night continued on Saturday as well. Several roads and paddy fields were inundated and trees were uprooted at many places. Water-level in Rivers Hemavathi and Japavathi has increased drastically.

Madikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery in Kodagu district received heavy rainfall. Water-level in Harangi reservoir stood at 2,810 feet. The maximum storage capacity of the reservoir is 2,859 feet. The inflow of water was 725 cusecs.

With torrential rains pounding the Sahyadri mountain range in Southern Maharashtra, there is an increase in the water-levels in Vedaganga and Dhoodhganga rivers in Belagavi district.

The bridge across River Doodhganga located between Maharashtra’s Dattawad and Malikawad village of Chikkodi taluk, the bridges located between Karadaga-Bhoj in Nippani taluk and Kunnur-Bhojwadi villages, are submerged. The new bridge constructed at Baarawad, the confluence of Vedaganga and Dhoodhganga rivers, is also submerged. There is an increase in the water level in River Krishna as 22,270 cusecs of water is being released from the Rajapur barrage of Maharashtra.

Heavy rains continued to lash Khanapur taluk, while it drizzled in other parts of the district. Water levels in River Malaprabha and its tributaries have increased. The Hanuman Temple at Habbanatti village continued to remain submerged. Belagavi city and the surroundings areas, Bailhongal and Kittur taluks received occasional showers during the day.

The Malnad regions of Uttara Kannda district reported downpour. While Siddapur received incessant rainfall throughout the day, the skies remained overcast at Sirsi and Yellapur taluks and opened up towards the evening. However, rainfall has receded in the coastal region.

Inflow to KRS dam

With Kodagu district experiencing heavy rains for the last few days, the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has increased since Thursday. The inflow was 3,385 cusecs on Saturday evening. The water level of the dam stood at 81.10 feet, against the maximum level of 124.80 ft.

Intermittent rains continued to lash several parts of Shivamogga district on Saturday. Shivamogga, Bhadravathi, Thirthahalli, Sagar, Sorab, Hosanagar and Shikaripur tauks received good spell of rains intermittently throughout the day.

Following the release of water from Tunga dam to the river, a mantap near Korpalaiah convention hall is on the verge of submersion. Water level in Linganamakki dam rose to 1751.80 against maximum level of 1,819

feet.

The inflow of water was 23,191 cusecs. Water level in Bhadra dam rose to 125.80 feet against maximum level of 186 feet. The inflow of water was 5,116 cusecs.