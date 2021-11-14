Heavy rains lash Chikkamagaluru

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

Koppa and Kalasa received bountiful showers. Rain water entered several shops, houses and hotels situated by the side of the road in Koppa and caused inconvenience to the people. Arecanut plantations remained inundated in Balehole, Kalasa and other surrounding areas.

On the other hand, moderate rain lashed hilly ranges in the district.