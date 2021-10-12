Heavy rains trigger landslide in Devarayana Durga hills

Heavy rains across Tumakuru taluk has caused a landslide at the famous pilgrimage and tourist destination Devarayana Durga on the outskirts of Tumakuru City.

Due to the continuous flow of water, a small portion has slid onto the road completely blocking the hillock-bound tourist traffic.

Sources in Tumakuru Rural district revealed to DH that the incident happened near the checkpoint atop the hillock.

“Along with the mud, a huge boulder has also been brought down and fallen on the main road leading to Yoga Narasimha temple,” explained a villager from Urdigere at the foothills of Devarayana Durga on Tumakuru outskirts.

The district administration has banned the entry of tourists and devotees to the hillock and has permitted only the temple priests to travel to carry out the Pooja and rituals.

