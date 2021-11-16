Heavy showers batter coastal districts, Malnad

The upper air circulation over Arabian Sea brought heavy showers in coastal districts, Malnad and parts of north and south interior Karnataka on Monday.

Many parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received heavy to very heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Mulki recorded the highest rainfall of 19 cm while Moodbidri and Karkala received 13 and 10 cm respectively.

Shivamogga city and many parts of the district witnessed downpour on Sunday night. Sharp showers left several roads and low-lying residential areas, including Lashkar Mohalla, flooded. Rainwater gushed into New Mandli government higher primary school on NT Road. Students were sent home after giving them the mid-day meal on Monday. Relentless rain has hit Smart City works badly in the city.

Acres of agriculture and horticulture crops have gone under the floodwaters in the district, leaving the farmers high and dry.

Also Read | Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

Hassan city and several taluks also witnessed intermittent rain in the day. Four houses off Hassan Road in Arasikere town have been damaged in the prolonged wet weather. Unrelenting rain in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru district has damaged coffee, black pepper, arecanut and paddy crops on vast tracts

of land.

Several districts in Kittur Karnataka, including Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Dharwad experienced heavy showers in the evening.

Vehicular movement on a bridge across an overflowing Doddahalla stream near H Hosalli in Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district was affected for hours on Monday, putting the farmers and students to hardships. A few villages including Taaluru, Moka and Hadligi, remained cut-off during the day.

There’s no relief from wet weather for coastal districts and parts of south Karnataka for next four days owing to low pressure area over Andaman and upper air circulation over Arabian Sea. Predicting heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert for 13 districts in coast, Malnad and south Karnataka till Nov 18.