Heavy showers continue to batter Kodagu, Uttara Kannada

Heavy showers continued to batter, for a second consecutive day, many parts of Kodagu district, including the Cauvery river catchment area, Uttara Kannada and Malnad on Sunday.

The incessant showers have upped the water level in rivers, rivulets and streams in Kodagu. Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is almost full.

Land slips were reported at an old private bus stand in Madikeri and Jodupala, which had faced the brunt of the devastating floods and landslides, last year.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Sunday), Bhagamandala has received 75 mm of rainfall, Madikeri 58 mm, Sampaje 44 mm and Napoklu 35 mm, bringing the much-needed relief among the people in Cauvery basin.

South Kodagu's Virajpet, Gonikoppalu, Ponnampete, Srimangala and Hudikere are experiencing moderate to heavy rain. The water level in Lakshmanatheertha river has increased.

Coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district, including Bhatkal, Honnavar and Kumta on Sunday experienced downpour. The showers flooded National Highway 66 in Bhatkal, causing hardships to the motorists. Reports of rainwater gushing into the houses in low-lying areas like Azad Nagar, Bandar Road, Salmanabad, Rangikatte. Karwar, Joida, Yellapur and Haliyal taluks also witnessed rains intermittently.

Meanwhile, rain gained momentum in Dakshina Kannada district towards evening. The sky remained overcast throughout the day. However, a minor bridge on Puttur-Kunjoorupanja-Panaja road at Chelyadka was inundated on Sunday, disrupting the movement of vehicles.

The rain has intensified in Malnad areas of Chikkamagaluru district. Aldur, Mudigere, Kottigehara, Koppa, N R Pura, and Sringeri experienced intermittent rain. However, Shivamogga district saw light to moderate showers.

Parts of north interior Karnataka continued to receive moderate to heavy rain on Sunday. Doni river is in full flow owing to heavy showers in the last few days in its catchment in Talikote and Hadiginal. Doni river, a small river, known for its ferocity, is flowing above danger mark under a British-period bridge at Hadaginal.