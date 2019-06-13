Heavy showers lash coastal areas of state, Kodagu

Rain intensified in the coastal districts of the state on Thursday with Nethravathi and Kumradhara rivers springing back to life in Dakshina Kannada district.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Thursday), DK district received an average of 39.5 mm rainfall. Mangaluru received highest of 84.6 mm followed by Bantwal—50.4 mm, Belthangady—35.1 mm, Puttur—20.6 mm and Sullia—6.8 mm. The district had received 920.9 mm rainfall (from January till June 13) in 2018.

Water-logging on KS Rao Road and Sharavu Temple road highlighted the shoddy monsoon preparedness of the Mangaluru City Corporation. The movement of vehicles as well as pedestrians was affected on these roads. The road beneath Padil Road Under Bridge (RUB) resembled a slushy field.

Two houses were damaged due to gusty wind and rain at Tyajarajanagara in Kumbra of Puttur taluk. Six electricity polces were uprooted in the taluk. Three houses were partially damaged after lightning struck the house at Golithottu in Nelyadi.

Deputy commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said that a boat had been reserved to evacuate people in case of landslides and flood occur at Adyapadi. The uprooted trees on Charmadi Ghat have been cleared.

City Police Commissioner Sandip Patil along with the officers visited the water logged road at Pumpwell Junction.

Meanwhile, the intermittent rain in the last few days in and around Uppinangady, Dharmasthala has increased the inflow of water to the Rivers Kumaradhara and Nethravathi. The rivers had gone dry in the month of April and May. Snanaghatta (bathing ghat) in Dharmasthala is again filled with the devottes.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Shivamoga district on Thursday. Hosanagar, Ripponpet, Thirthahalli, Shikaripur and Sagar received moderate rains. Some parts of Shivamogga and Bhadravathi witnessed drizzle towards the evening. Movement of vehicles via Hulikal and Nagodi ghat has been affected due to heavy rain and mist.

Madikeri in Kodagu district received intermittent drizzling and the showers intensified in the evening. Siddapura, Gonikoppa, Napoklu, and Bhagamandala received heavy rains.

The district received 16.92 mm rains during the last 24 hours, ending on 8.30 am on Thursday. There were reports of moderate rain in Chikkamagaluru district.

Belagavi and surrounding areas received light rains for about 30 minutes on Thursday evening. Overcast conditions prevailed for whole day in Belagavi city and skies opened by about 8 pm.

Ballari town also received little rain by evening bringing some respite from searing heat.

Rains have picked pace in the coastal areas of Uttara Kannada. Power supply was disrupted to half of Karwar for the whole day as two electricity poles on 33 kV line were uprooted due to strong winds.

Hescom executive engineer Rashmi said that the electricity poles were located in a hilly area and the staff had to carry the new poles and other equipment on their shoulder. Moreover, rains too have delayed the restoration work, she added.