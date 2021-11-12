Heavy showers wreak havoc in old Mysuru region

Many parts of south interior Karnataka and parts of coastal region continued to witness showers on Friday, courtesy depression over Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts.

Mysuru city and parts of the district experienced rain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The weather remained overcast on Friday with light intermittent showers.

Several trees were uprooted in the heritage city. A huge tree was uprooted near RRR Hotel on Sri Harsha Road leaving four cars damaged on Friday.

Three cars and two motorbikes were damaged when the trees were uprooted and fell on them near Opera theatre on Thursday night.

Trees were uprooted near Jaladarshini guest house, Gayathripuram, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, near Bhuvaneshwari temple in Ittigegud and also on Bogadi road.

The city recorded 3.5 cm rain and more rains are predicted for the next few days, according to sources in Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre.

Chamarajanagar district too remained overcast on Friday with moderate rains over the last couple of days.

A car got damaged after a huge tree came down on Mahadeshwara Kalyana Mantapa Road in Kollegal town on Thursday night.

Hassan city and parts of the district including Alur and Sakaleshpur, have been receiving mild to moderate showers since Thursday night. With mercury dipping, the district continued to shiver on Friday under biting cold.

Many parts of central districts - Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur - have been receiving spells of light showers. The wet weather has adversly hit farming activities in the region.

Crops started rotting

Horticultural crops in the district have started rotting due to fungal infection following a prolonged inclement weather. Ready to harvest ragi crop on vast tracts of land has been left on the field owing to sustained wet weather. The crop on several acres started sprouting, leaving the farmers in distress. The agricultural lands on the otherwise parched twin districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur, have turned into slush fields.

More rain for Mysuru

The depression over Bay of Bengal is losing strength, but there’s no respite from rain for old Mysuru districts for next three days. The IMD has predicted thunder showers for Mysuru, Ramanagar, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagaluru districts for next three days. It has sounded yellow alert for the region till Nov 15.

Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district recorded 8 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Friday) followed by Chamarajanagar 6 cm, Kollegal 5 cm, Nanjangud and Madhugiri 4 cm each.

