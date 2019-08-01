Hebbar dares Siddaramaiah to prove money charge

Disqualified Congress MLA (Yellapur) Shivaram Hebbar on Wednesday dared former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah to come up with proof that the rebels had taken crores to jump the ship.

Reacting to a query on Siddaramaiah's charge, Hebbar said, "It is not appropriate for someone of the stature of Siddaramaiah to make unnecessary allegations on the disqualified MLAs. Those who claim that we had left the Congress party for money and power, are the one who are clinging on to power. We are forced to leave the party because of their greed for power. It is time for the party leadership to introspect," he told DH.

We did not quit Congress. We had resigned as members of the legislative assembly. But the leadership has expelled us from the party. Mundgod and Yellapur Block president was also expelled from the party, Hebbar said.

When asked whether he would join the BJP, Hebbar said, "Once the Supreme Court decision is out, I will take a decision in this regard after discussing it with my supporters."