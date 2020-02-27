Heftier fines for altering weights, measures of products

The Food and Civil Supplies Department is likely to increase fines against traders who alter weights and other measures of a product.

Speaking to reporters, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah said that the fines were currently between Rs 500 to Rs 25,000 under the Legal Metrology Act, which will be increased in the coming days, he said.

He said that the department was also planning to increase its revenue by raising the license fees of shops and other establishments. While it had collected Rs 40 crore in 2018-19, it was Rs 44 crore in 2019-20 from a total of 5.36 lakh registered shops in the State. The fee has not been revised since 2016, he said.

Gopalaiah hinted at changes in the Anna Bhagya scheme following the budget on March 5. While the exact changes for the food security scheme was yet to be revealed, there are signs that other grains could be added by reducing the amount of rice provided to beneficiaries.

Plans were also afoot to sell Mysore Sandal Soap in all the fair price shops of the State, he said, adding that a decision will be finalised following a meeting with Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.