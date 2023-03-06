Helicopter with BSY faces trouble landing due to waste on helipad

A helicopter carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader B S Yediyurappa faced difficulty in landing in Kalaburagi as the helipad ground was filled with plastic sheets and waste, ANI reported.
#WATCH | Kalaburagi | A helicopter, carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa, faced difficulty in landing after the helipad ground filled with plastic sheets and waste around. pic.twitter.com/BJTAMT1lpr
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023
The chopper later landed safely.
More to follow...
