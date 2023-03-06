BSY's chopper landing stalled due to trash on helipad

Helicopter with BSY faces trouble landing due to waste on helipad

The chopper later landed safely

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Kalaburagi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 13:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A helicopter carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader B S Yediyurappa faced difficulty in landing in Kalaburagi as the helipad ground was filled with plastic sheets and waste, ANI reported.

The chopper later landed safely.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Kalaburagi
Helicopter
BSY
B S Yediyurappa
B S Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

 