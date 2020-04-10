Help reaches Devadasi community in Davangere

Help reaches Devadasi community in Davangere

Shruthi HM Shastry
Shruthi HM Shastry, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 22:51 ist

As many as 25 families belonging to the Devadasi community in Davanagere district, who were struggling for ration, received supplies on Friday with the intervention of local leaders and government officials.

DH had carried a report on April 8, on how several families belonging to the community did not have access to ration owing to the lockdown. Based on the report, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy, along with Jagalur MLA S V Ramachandrappa, reached out to the families in Asagodu village in Davanagere district and distributed the supplies.

T V Renukamma, state president, Karnataka State Devadasi Mahila Vimochana Sangha, who welcomed the initiative, urged the state government to take up similar initiatives to ensure supplies for the distressed community in other districts too.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Devadasis
Help reaches
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 