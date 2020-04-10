Help reaches Devadasi community in Davangere

As many as 25 families belonging to the Devadasi community in Davanagere district, who were struggling for ration, received supplies on Friday with the intervention of local leaders and government officials.

DH had carried a report on April 8, on how several families belonging to the community did not have access to ration owing to the lockdown. Based on the report, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy, along with Jagalur MLA S V Ramachandrappa, reached out to the families in Asagodu village in Davanagere district and distributed the supplies.

T V Renukamma, state president, Karnataka State Devadasi Mahila Vimochana Sangha, who welcomed the initiative, urged the state government to take up similar initiatives to ensure supplies for the distressed community in other districts too.