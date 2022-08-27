Heroin worth Rs 99 crore seized at Bangalore Airport

Heroin worth Rs 99 crore seized at Kempegowda International Airport: Report

The suspect, identified as a man from Telangana, smuggled the heroin inside custom-made false bottoms of two trolley bags, a TOI report said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2022, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 12:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a huge drug bust, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a purported teacher-turned-smuggler who arrived from Ethiopia with 14 kg of heroin worth Rs 99 crore at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), according to a Times of India report.

The suspect, identified as a man from Telangana, smuggled the heroin inside custom-made false bottoms of two trolley bags, the report said. The suspect was a teacher who landed a job as a drug carrier in Ethiopia through an internet job search, according to the report.

Also Read: Man deported from Dubai held while peddling drugs in Bengaluru

TOI sources said the Bengaluru unit of DRI had received a tip-off that a middle-aged man was smuggling large amounts of heroin from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa to Delhi via Bengaluru.

The DRI team stationed themselves at KIA on Aug. 19 and waited for a specific Ethiopian Airlines flight to land, the TOI report said. The team then moved in on a 52-year-old Indian citizen from Telangana who had two trolley bags. Inspection of the bags revealed false bottoms and inside were brown packets covered with black tape, the report said. The packets contained 14 kg of heroin worth Rs 99 crore in the international market, TOI sources said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
India News
Drugs

What's Brewing

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

Saving the Indian youth

Saving the Indian youth

 