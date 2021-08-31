'Hi-tech silk cocoon market to be set up in Davangere'

Hi-tech silk cocoon market to be set up in Davangere: K C Narayana Gowda

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  Aug 31 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 23:02 ist
Sericulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda. Credit: DH Photo

Sericulture, Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda stated that the government is contemplating setting up a hi-tech silk cocoon market in Davangere district so that sericulturists of the neighbouring districts too can make use of it without depending on the Ramanagar market.

Presiding over a meeting convened to review the progress of various schemes of Sericulture, Youth Empowerment & Sports Departments on Tuesday, he said, "More than 450 sericulturists have taken up silk farming on 817 acres of land across the district. They are producing quality silk cocoons. But they are depending on the market in Ramanagar. For the benefit of sericulturists of Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Ballari, a hi-tech silk cocoon market would be established in Davangere. This would help sericulturists to do transactions with Maharashtra. The proposed market will have restroom, banking facility, locker system, godown. The officials have to identify five acres of land and submit a proposal to the government. "

